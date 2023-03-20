Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

WATCH: Cherry blossoms camera in DC as peak bloom nears

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
The Wharf
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom from March 22 to March 25. 

Related

Cherry Blossoms 2023: Beat the crowds with views of DC from the Potomac River
article

Cherry Blossoms 2023: Beat the crowds with views of DC from the Potomac River

It's the first day of spring and the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival is underway. All around the D.C. region people are finding fun ways to take in the beauty of the city’s famous cherry trees.

The National Mall National Park Service announced on Twitter that the blooms of the Yoshino Cherry trees along the Tidal Basin hit stage five, meaning they are in the puffy white blossom stage. During stage five, the blossoms become visible and will soon begin opening up as they go into peak bloom.

Related

DC cherry blossoms hit stage 5, near peak bloom
article

DC cherry blossoms hit stage 5, near peak bloom

D.C.'s famed cherry blossoms are just one step from peak bloom, as they hit stage five of their blooming process on Saturday.

Whether you're just visiting D.C. or the Tidal Basin is your backyard, you may be looking for some extra special ways to celebrate the blooms. Restaurants around the District are offering up special meals and deals in honor of cherry blossom season. 

Related

Cherry Blossoms 2023: Restaurants and bars celebrating the season of bloom in DC
article

Cherry Blossoms 2023: Restaurants and bars celebrating the season of bloom in DC

Cherry blossom season is here! Whether you're just visiting D.C. or the Tidal Basin is your backyard, you may be looking for some extra special ways to celebrate the blooms.