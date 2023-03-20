WATCH: Cherry blossoms camera in DC as peak bloom nears

Cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom from March 22 to March 25.

Related article

The National Mall National Park Service announced on Twitter that the blooms of the Yoshino Cherry trees along the Tidal Basin hit stage five, meaning they are in the puffy white blossom stage. During stage five, the blossoms become visible and will soon begin opening up as they go into peak bloom.

Related article

Whether you're just visiting D.C. or the Tidal Basin is your backyard, you may be looking for some extra special ways to celebrate the blooms. Restaurants around the District are offering up special meals and deals in honor of cherry blossom season.