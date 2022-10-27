Washington Wizards to reunite 'Big Three' at throwback game

article

The Washington Wizards will reunite the "Big Three" of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison at an upcoming game in recognition of the team’s 25th anniversary since rebranding to the Wizards.

The "Throwback Night" game will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. when the Miami Heat come to Capital One Arena.

The team will recognize Arenas, Butler and Jamison in a halftime celebration for their contributions to the franchise. The trio played together from 2005-06 to 2009-10 and led Washington to three consecutive playoff appearances.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Washington Wizards plays against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2005 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

"Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wizards brand wouldn’t be complete without honoring the contributions of ‘The Big Three’ and having them all together on the same night makes it even more special," said Wizards President & General Manager Tommy Sheppard. "Gilbert, Caron and Antawn represent a definitive era for the franchise and they deserve to be recognized for the excitement they generated on the court and the impact they had in our community, both of which led to a new generation of Wizards fans."

