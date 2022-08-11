Washington Wizards celebrate 25th anniversary with 90's-inspired jerseys, merch

article

The Washington Wizards have unveiled new Classic Edition jerseys to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary since rebranding to the Wizards name in 1997.

To honor their history, the team will celebrate the foundational years of the Wizards’ brand and connect fans to the most significant players, moments and themes of the last 25 years.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

During the 2022-23 season, the Wizards will unveil a new line of retail options for fans. The 25th-anniversary line will include the Classic Edition jerseys which will be available for purchase this fall, a variety of Mitchell & Ness collection items and other various items in the blue-and-bronze branding, special edition retail giveaways and more.

READ MORE: Bradley Beal reaffirms commitment to winning a championship in DC

The Wizards will also reveal a newly-designed court in the same style which will be used with the Classic Edition jerseys during select games throughout the season.

Washington will also acknowledge the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997 and will continue to raise awareness and funds for organizations working to combat gun violence in the Nation’s Capital.

During the 2022-23 season, 25% of all in-venue Washington Bullets apparel sales will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace and harmony. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also match this donation for up to $10,000.

READ MORE: Washington Nationals, Wizards unveil cherry blossom inspired uniforms

The Capital One Arena concession stands will also get a 25th-anniversary spin. On select nights, fans will have the chance to purchase a limited-edition Michelob ULTRA throwback offer specially tailored to celebrate the Wizards’ 25-year history.

This season, Hennessy will offer a new special-edition drink that will be available at limited concession stands on specific games. "The Classic" will be a Hennessy-based cocktail with orange juice and tonic water with an orange wedge to top it off.