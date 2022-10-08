Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson makes NFL debut Sunday weeks after being shot

article

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut on Sunday, six weeks to the day after he was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking.

Robinson Jr. is back on the Commanders' active roster after he suffering non-life-threathening injuries in the Aug. 28 shooting . One of the bullets struck his knee but passed through without causing any significant damage.

Prior to the shooting, Robinson earned the starting running back job.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Robinson the team is planning for Robinson to play 20 snaps. Throughout the first four games of the season, Washington has relied on the running back duo of J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson.

The Commanders tweeted a video and picture of Robinson warming up ahead of the game Sunday.

Gibson has been the team's leading running back over the past two seasons.

Robison recently returned to the practice field and said he was happy to be around everyone again.

"It was beautiful. Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again. Just a beautiful day," Robinson told reporters after practice on Wednesday.

Robinson's head coach, Ron Rivera, also gave an update on Robison's progress following this week's practice.

"He is progressing very well," Rivera said. "Each week, he gets to see the doctors and the trainers. They felt now is a good time to see how he does outside."

Robison was entering a restaurant in the Washington, D.C., area when he was shot. He underwent surgery on his right leg, but doctors said Robinson did not suffer any structural damage.

Shortly after the surgery, Robinson took to social media and wrote, "Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!" He was released the next day.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Robinson Jr. played college football at Alabama. He won two national championships during his time with the Crimson Tide. The Commanders drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

