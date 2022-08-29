Washington Commanders' player Brian Robinson, Jr. hospitalized after shooting in Northwest D.C.

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in Northwest Washington, D.C. during what is reported to be either an attempted carjacking or robbery, according to police.

The team released the following statement: "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Robinson Jr. is in stable condition.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Authorities say the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of H Street in the northeast. Investigators say they are looking for two juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing black or brown shirts with yellow smiley faces on them.

Coach Ron Rivera visited Robinson, Jr. and tweeted the following statement Sunday night.

"I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."

Robinson Jr., 23, was drafted in the third round by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been performing well at training camp behind running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.