Washington Commanders activate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice weeks after shot in DC

The Washington Commanders have designated running back Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice this week after they say he has recovered after being shot during a robbery attempt in D.C. back in August.

The team made the announcement Wednesday.

Robinson Jr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds on August 28 during what police believe was an attempted robbery on H Street in southwest D.C.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The rookie was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team said he didn't suffer any significant damage to his ligaments in the shooting - but decided to place him on the Non-Football Injury list to allow him to focus on his recovery.

"It's one of those very fortunate situations that that wasn't any worse, and that's the first major positive," head coach Ron Rivera said last week. "The second positive is how he's handled it, the way he's reacted to it, the way he's been getting himself back."