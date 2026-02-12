Man runs from stolen vehicle after seeing officers in Centreville, gun recovered: police

article

The Brief Fairfax County Police arrested a 20-year-old man after locating a stolen vehicle in Centreville. The suspect allegedly ran away and discarded a firearm during the chase. He faces multiple charges and is being held without bond.



A man is in custody after Fairfax County detectives located a stolen vehicle in Centreville and recovered a firearm during a foot pursuit, police said.

What we know:

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit responded around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 5 to the area of Woodmere Drive and Sequoia Farms Drive in Centreville for a reported stolen vehicle.

Police said the Prince William County Police Department alerted Fairfax detectives that a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction had been spotted in the area. Detectives quickly located the vehicle, which was occupied.

The pursuit

According to police, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran away after noticing officers.

After a brief foot pursuit, with assistance from patrol officers, detectives located and arrested Marquel Gatling-Bryant, 20, of Woodbridge, police said.

During the chase, police say Gatling-Bryant discarded a firearm, which detectives later recovered.

Charges

Gatling-Bryant was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with:

Grand Larceny Auto Theft

Possession of Machine Guns

Three counts of Possession of Burglarious Tools

Larceny

Obstruction of Justice

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Police said he is being held without bond.

What's next:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips app.

Residents can also register cameras through Connect Fairfax County to assist police investigations, authorities said.