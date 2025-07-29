Washington Commanders’ Quinn prioritizes teaching during training camp
ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says one of his favorite parts of the job isn’t just calling plays - it’s teaching.
Quinn embraces teaching
"It's one of the parts of the job that I love the most, the teaching. In a lot of instances, you could take out the word coach and put in the word teacher," Quinn said Tuesday during training camp.
Whether in meetings or on the field, Quinn emphasized the value of repetition, high standards and one-on-one instruction.
Training camp focus
"Especially those individual sessions where you're working the skills. Because if we can get those sharper, then we know the player can get better and as a coach that's kind of the whole part of it," he said.
Quinn said the progress is what drives him.
"The thing that lights me up most is seeing people improve," he added.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and previous FOX 5 reporting.