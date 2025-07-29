Washington Commanders’ Quinn prioritizes teaching during training camp

The Brief Quinn says coaching is really about teaching. He values repetition and individual drills. Seeing players improve keeps him motivated.



Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says one of his favorite parts of the job isn’t just calling plays - it’s teaching.

Quinn embraces teaching

"It's one of the parts of the job that I love the most, the teaching. In a lot of instances, you could take out the word coach and put in the word teacher," Quinn said Tuesday during training camp.

Whether in meetings or on the field, Quinn emphasized the value of repetition, high standards and one-on-one instruction.

Training camp focus

"Especially those individual sessions where you're working the skills. Because if we can get those sharper, then we know the player can get better and as a coach that's kind of the whole part of it," he said.

Quinn said the progress is what drives him.

"The thing that lights me up most is seeing people improve," he added.