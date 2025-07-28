Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says fan energy is creating home-field advantage

The Brief Quinn says support from fans boosts team spirit. Padded practice kicks off with strong energy. McLaurin continues rehab; Samuel makes early impact.



Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says the team’s passionate fan base is transforming game days into a true home-field advantage.

Fan connection builds

What they're saying:

"The fan base and the people, you know, that's the fun part about coaching here," Quinn said Monday before training camp. "I had known from afar how this fan base, how important it was with the team. And then I really felt it as the season got going."

Quinn said the bond between fans and players grew stronger last year, and it’s having a noticeable impact. "Home field is a real thing," he said. "And so to see that begin to take shape, that's pretty exciting."

Training camp update

The team held its first padded practice Monday. Quinn praised the energy and competitiveness of new additions like Deebo Samuel and said injured players, including wide receiver Terry McLaurin, are continuing through rehab.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin greets fans at training camp.