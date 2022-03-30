Washington Commanders looking for dancers, gymnasts for entertainment team

The Washington Commanders Entertainment Team is looking for 40 performers to be part of one of the NFL's most diverse groups which includes dancers, gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls and Beat Ya Feet dancers. Coach Jade Kenny says of course talent and skills are important, but what they’re truly looking for is someone who can take command on the field.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"What’s great about the Entertainment Team is we’re looking for all-around entertainers, so it doesn’t necessarily matter if you’re the best jazz dancer or the best hip hop dancer or a tumbler, we want entertainers, we want well-rounded performers who can just bring it to FedEx Field," said Coach Jade.

There will be open auditions for the 2022 football season on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 at FedExField. The final group chosen for the 2022 season will be part of the inaugural Commanders Entertainment Team and will perform at all Washington Commanders 2022 home games, as well as participate in year-round community and team events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The Entertainment Team says their performances aim to bring to life the rich culture of D.C.'s world-renowned and iconic dance scene through high-energy, hip hop-based choreography incorporating tricks, stunts, visuals, Beat Ya Feet and elements of street funk.

This year's panel of judges will feature Jade Kenny, Commanders Entertainment Team Head Coach; Petra Pope, Commanders Entertainment Team Senior Advisor; Joey Colby-Begovich, Commanders Vice President of Guest Experience; Terri Lamb, Washington Football Cheerleaders Alumni Association Founder, President and Chair, and the NFL Cheerleaders Alumni Organization Chair; and two special guests -- Dominic "D-trix" Sandoval and Ayahnna Hines.

READ MORE: Luring the Commanders: Here's where DC, Maryland, and Virginia stand on stadium bids

Returning for his second year as the Entertainment Team guest choreographer for auditions, D-trix is well known as a dancer, choreographer and YouTube star with 5 million followers across his social networks.

A Sacramento native with a passion for pushing dancing boundaries, he has garnered dozens of accolades, including an Emmy for choreography, an NBC "World of Dance" championship, two MTV "America's Best Dance Crew" titles and a judge for FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance."

In addition to participating as a judge, D-trix will also choreograph both the preliminary and final audition rounds.

First-year judge Ayahnna Hines brings a local DMV community perspective to auditions as the Head Coach of Howard University Bisonnette's. Since beginning her dance training at three years old, Ayahnna has trained at multiple studios throughout Philadelphia, D.C., and New York.

READ MORE: Carson Wentz introduced as Washington Commanders' new quarterback

At Howard University, Ayahnna was a co-captain of the Bisonette Dance team and during her tenure, they were the first HBCU to attend the Universal Dance Association Competition. Additionally, Ayahnna is the Founder and CEO of Divinely Ayahnna LLC, an artistic enterprise.

In advance of the auditions on April 23 and 24, the Commanders Entertainment Team will host a series of pre-audition dance clinics in March and April on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Entertainment Team Studio at FedExField.

Clinics will be led by 2021 Entertainment Team Captains and Head Coach Jade Kenny. Each session is $100 and includes two classes across consecutive days. Participants that register for all four sessions will receive a discount of $50, making the total cost $350 total for 8 classes, and will be eligible to skip the across-the-floor round of auditions.

Pre-Audition Dance Clinic dates:

- Session 1: March 29-30

- Session 2: April 5-6

- Session 3: April 12-13

- Session 4: April 19-20

Auditions are open to those 18 years of age and older. For additional information about the Washington Commanders Entertainment Team, as well as information about the pre-audition clinics and open auditions, click here.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Those interested in auditioning can sign up to receive updates here. Those interested in participating in the pre-audition dance clinics should register here under the "Dance Clinics" tab.