Carson Wentz introduced as Washington Commanders' new quarterback

Carson Wentz was officially introduced as the Washington Commanders' new quarterback on Thursday at a press conference in Landover.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a handful of draft picks, ESPN reported earlier this month.

Wentz only spent one season with the Colts after the team acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. Wentz had the Colts in playoff contention for most of the season but lost the final two games of the season and failed to get into the postseason.

Their 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars set off a chain reaction in the NFL, making the final game of the regular season matter more than ever.

The Commanders have been in the market for a starting quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who the team signed at the beginning of the 2021 season, only appeared in one game after going down in Week 1 with an injury and missing the remainder of the season.

The Commanders had Taylor Heinicke start a majority of their games with Garrett Gilbert starting one and Kyle Allen appearing in two more.