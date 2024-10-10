Washington Commanders faceoff with Baltimore Ravens for first time in 4 years

The Brief The Washington Commanders faceoff with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. First game between the two since 2020. The beltway battle kicks off on Sunday, October 13th and will air on FOX 5 DC, with coverage starting at 11 a.m.



The Washington Commanders will go toe to toe with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The teams have not played against each other since 2020 and fans are excited about the matchup. The Ravens walked away with a win, closing out the game with a final score of 31-17, but the Commanders hope to continue their winning streak on Sunday, October 13th.

Just days ahead of the beltway battle between the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens, Commanders fans are on cloud nine and feeling a new level of excitement.

Here's how to get into the action ahead of time.

FOX 5 DC will be live at M&T Stadium Sunday morning ahead of the game, starting at 11 a.m. Catch up with FOX 5's Chad Ricardo as he joins the fans tailgating Sunday, live only on FOX Local.

Former Washington QB Joe Theismann talks Commanders

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with 12-year NFL veteran, two-time Pro Bowler, and former Washington Commanders QB Joe Theismann about the team and Jayden Daniels.

Theisman expressed his excitement for the team and the increase of momentum gained from a fan standpoint as well as a player standpoint.

"When you look at this football team through the first five games, there isn’t one area where you say this one is out-shining the other. I think it has truly been a total team effort to get the guys where they are and, of course, this is the biggest test they have at this stage of the game. It’s the biggest test for everybody."

Jayden Daniels is the first player in NFL history to have had 1,000-plus passing yards and 250-plus rushing yards in his first five career games.