Stepson allegedly shoots stepfather with rifle in Virginia home

The Brief A 16-year-old has been arrested for shooting his stepfather inside their shared home. Officials say the teen shot his stepfather before family intervened and took a rifle from him. The stepfather is in stable condition.



A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his stepfather.

Timeline:

In the afternoon of April 6, officials say a 16-year-old boy called 911 claiming that he had just shot his stepfather.

The authorities responded to a residence in the Shawneeland area of Virginia, and found the teen unarmed in a wooded area near the home.

The teen was detained. Inside the house, authorities found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say that the teen shot the victim with a small caliber rifle before other family members stepped in and took the rifle away. The teen then walked out of the house and made the emergency call.

The teen was arrested and and charges were obtained for Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding and Firing a Weapon in an Occupied Dwelling, according to officials. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility.

What we know:

Officials say the suspect and the victim are stepson and stepfather and both live at the house. Police say that there was "no physical altercation or argument" that preceded the shooting.

The stepfather has non-life threatening injures and was last reported in stable condition.