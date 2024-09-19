Where to watch Commanders vs Bengals, and other NFL games: Week 3

article

Commanders vs Bengals game notes

The Washington Commanders (1-1) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. EDT on ESPN, with both teams looking to build some momentum early in the season.

Washington comes into the game after a 21-18 victory over the New York Giants, powered by a strong running attack that racked up 215 rushing yards. Brian Robinson led the way with 133 yards, providing a spark for the Commanders' offense.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington's first-round draft pick, has been under constant pressure. Daniels has completed 75.5% of his passes (40 of 53 for 410 yards) but has been sacked seven times — tied for the third-most in the NFL.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, is still seeking its first win of the season after a narrow 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed improvement in Week 2, going 23 of 36 for 258 yards and two touchdowns, a solid performance following his offseason wrist surgery. However, the Bengals' defense remains vulnerable, especially against the run. W

With injuries to key interior linemen, they face a tough challenge trying to contain Robinson and the Commanders’ ground game.

The key matchup to watch will be Washington's rushing attack against the Bengals' banged-up defensive front. If Cincinnati can't shore up its run defense, it could be a long night for the home team.

Both teams are eager for a win, with Washington aiming to build on last week's success and Cincinnati hoping to avoid an 0-3 start.

FOX Sports' NFL power rankings

We’re already into the third week of the NFL season, with the Chiefs, Texans, and Lions topping FOX Sports’ power rankings for the week.

Week 3 features some key games between 2-0 teams, including the Texans at the Vikings and the Chargers at the Steelers. And one of the best matchups will be America’s Game of the Week: the somehow winless Ravens visiting the inconsistent Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

America’s Game of the Week

Baltimore heads to Dallas in a matchup between two talented teams with legitimate question marks. The Ravens came within inches of beating the Chiefs in Week 1 and then lost to the Raiders by a field goal with 27 seconds remaining.

For a team that could easily be 2-0, avoiding an 0-3 start will be critical. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

"We've got to find our mojo," quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the Ravens' loss on Sunday afternoon. "We've got to find (it), and do what we do, because that's not us at all."

Dallas, meanwhile, embarrassed Cleveland in Week 1 but then struggled in a 44-19 loss to the Saints. The Cowboys had won 16 straight regular-season games at home before being dominated by New Orleans.

"This is adversity. Don't shy from it," the Cowboys' Micah Parsons offered. "I'm happy that I get to see tomorrow because I believe there's a lot of things that need to be fixed."

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source FOX Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano and the AP's Rob Maaddi contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL and FOX Sports.

Editor's note: This station is owned by FOX.