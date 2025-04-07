Couple found dead in Chevy Chase home ruled murder-suicide: police

Detectives have ruled the deaths of two adults found in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue on Wednesday, April 2 as a murder-suicide.

61-year-old Kate Simoni Fralin and 63-year-old William Scott Fralin were both found dead inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to officials, Kate's death has been ruled a homicide. William's cause and manner of death are still pending, but his death is being investigated as a suicide.

What they're saying:

An obituary for the couple details their life in Washington D.C. and Cape May, NJ, where the couple met.

"Their home was always open to anyone during times of need, sorrow, or celebration. Together, they loved bringing people together and celebrating others' accomplishments and milestones," read the joint obituary.

William was also "open with friends, family, and his community about his lifelong struggle with depression and addiction."

FOX 5 DC spoke to one of Kate Fralin's coworkers last week.

"Kate was part of our team. She was an integral part of the team. She brought a spirit to it. She was extremely enthusiastic about anything that was going on, whether it was work-related, family-related, what have you. She was just always a supporter and a great real estate agent."

She called Kate's death a "tragedy beyond measure."

"Kate was whip- smart, strategic, a little scrappy, elegant, classy. She was all of those things. She was everything you thought when she walked in the room, you couldn't miss her and you didn't want to, she's a great person."