Washington Commanders announce new hog mascot, Major Tuddy

The Washington Commanders have a new mascot - Major Tuddy.

The announcement was made online Sunday during the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Major Tuddy

The Commanders new hog mascot is a throwback to the team’s nickname for their famous offensive lines that played during the 1980s and early 1990s.

They describe Major Tuddy as a ‘muscular 6’5" 230-pound male hog’ and say the military connection ‘pays tribute to the National Capital Region’s prominent military history and community that has long exhibited a powerful model of servant leadership.’

He wears a white Commanders shirt with double zero on the back and a burgundy military style helmet. The team says he hails from 'Upper Marlboaro, Maryland' and loves all things about the D.C. region - including go-go music and Mambo Sauce wings.

Last year the team held a contest for fans to vote online to choose their favorite mascot and name.