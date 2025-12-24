ICE-involved shooting in Glen Burnie: officials

An ICE-involved shooting occurred on Christmas Eve in Glen Burnie, according to officials.

What we know:

Just before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the 500 block of West Court in Glen Burnie.

Officials say ICE ERO agents were conducting a detail in the area when they approached a white van. The van attempted to run the agents over, and the ICE agents fired at the vehicle.

One person inside the van was hit by gunfire and is in stable condition at an area hospital, per officials. Another person outside of the van was also injured and treated at an area hospital.

What's next:

The Anne Arundel County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division will be investigating the shooting.

The FBI is investigating the alleged assault on the ICE agents.

ICE will be conducting an internal investigation under the office of professional responsibility.

What they're saying:

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman called the shooting "exactly the kind of incident that I and my peers across the country have dreaded."

"We have federal law enforcement operating in our jurisdictions without the traditional notification of local police and often without identification," Pittman said. "It is a recipe for violence, and that is what we experienced in our county today. We do not know the facts of the case yet, but will be investigating it as we do all shootings in our county. We pray for a fast recovery for the injured."

