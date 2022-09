A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to.

Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:

Boss

EZ

Lieutenant

Lil General

Major

Tuddy

Winstan

Fans can also click 'Other' and leave a custom suggestion.