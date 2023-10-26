Virginia's newest state park is open now in Loudoun County

If you’re looking for a weekend activity for these unseasonably warm temperatures — Loudoun County has a new option.

Sweet Run State Park is now open.

It’s in an area of the county known as Between the Hills and it might not look like much now, but it used to be a little town with farmland known as Waters.

There are 11 miles of trails here, and in some parts, you’ll see old homes, remnants of the town that used to be — a uniquely Loudoun County touch.

"They’re in the Between the Hills valley of Loudoun County and there was more than meets the eye than what we see today. As you hike our trials, you’ll see an old farm structure or a house, and that’s revealing the story of a greater community that’s here," park manager Kevin Bowman.

The land was purchased in the late 90s with the intention of being a conservancy of sorts where people could come.

In recent years, management of that land has been transferred to the state and Governor Glenn Youngkin officially dedicated the park as a Virginia state park a few weeks ago.

"I think it’s exciting, and another opportunity to enjoy beautiful Loudoun County. And it’s peaceful," said Deborah Owings.

"It’s beautiful out there. It’s stunning," her friend Jane Mouritzen added.

Park officials have revamped signage and cleared the trails around the park, which also features a pond where you can fish, and the hiking trails are fair game for those riding horses.

"It was spectacular. They’ve done so many changes since they’ve taken over the conservancy and the trails are much nicer. They’re marked a lot better than they used to be," said Jackie May.

The park hopes to continue bolstering educational programming and has a nature area for kids, among other amenities.

Parking can be a bit limited here, so park staff urges people who may be coming to plan ahead.