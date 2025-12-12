Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after woman found dead in Temple Hills home

Published  December 12, 2025 5:03am EST
A woman was found dead inside of a home in Temple Hills, according to Prince George's County Police. Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive at this time. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has more.

The Brief

    • Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Temple Hills. 
    • Investigators say she suffered trauma. 
    • No suspect(s) or motive have been established at this time. 

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Prince George's County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Temple Hills. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6900 block of Westchester Court at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 for an injured person. 

Upon arrival, police found an adult female inside a residence suffering from trauma. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

What we don't know:

Detectives have not established a suspect(s) or a motive in this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County Police. 

