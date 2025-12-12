Investigation underway after woman found dead in Temple Hills home
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Prince George's County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Temple Hills.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 6900 block of Westchester Court at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 for an injured person.
Upon arrival, police found an adult female inside a residence suffering from trauma.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
Detectives have not established a suspect(s) or a motive in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County Police.