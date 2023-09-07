Viral video captures 6-year-old catching 8lb fish while his father erupts with pride and joy

In a viral video a six-year-old boy is pictured catching a 8lb fish, his biggest fish yet, while his father explodes with pride and joy during a father-son fishing trip.

The video already has 2.2 million views on TikTok, lots of engagement, and over 3,000 comments. It has also sparked some touching commentary and gained the attention of former NFL star Randy Moss.

Eddie Estes better known as "Big Fish Eddie" may only be six-year-old, but he is way beyond his years when it comes to fishing. Hence, the nickname "Big Fish Eddie" has been fishing since he was roughly three-years-old his passion for fishing with his father, E.L. Estes. While juggling multiple sports and school, Eddie still finds time to compete in local tournaments with his father.

Estes immediately sprang into action when he heard a loud splash on the water and ran over to his to help him secure his biggest catch. In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Estes and his son recount the adrenal pumping moment they shared on the water.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ "Big Fish Eddie"

Estes says his true passion is carrying on his father's legacy by taking and introducing family and friends to the joys of the outdoors which includes the art of bass fishing. He continues to create opportunities to enjoy fishing with his family and in local tournaments. Enjoying a day on the water with his wife Ashley Estes, daughter Sophia Estes, and "Big Fish Eddie" is a gift that keeps giving.

