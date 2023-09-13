Shenandoah National Park fire 60% contained, park officials say

Mop-up efforts are underway as firefighters continue to battle a blaze that has been burning for days in Shenandoah National Park.

Right now, officials say about 60% of the Millers Head Fire, which spans about two-and-a-half acres, has been contained.

The National Park Service says firefighters have established a fire line around the fire perimeter and are extinguishing hot spots throughout the area to keep it from reigniting trees, grass or other natural forest debris.

Firefighters from the National Park Service, Virginia Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, and a Fire Department Engine crew for the State of Colorado have been actively working to contain the fire since it started late afternoon on Friday, Sept. 8.

Initial reports indicate that the fire was naturally caused. Park structures have not been affected by the fire and all park trails and facilities remain open.

Park officials have issued an alert, however, saying that due to abnormally dry conditions due to above-average drought conditions and below-average humidity, visitors are asked to use park-built fire grates and not to leave fires unattended. If you see fire or smoke in the park, call 1-800-732-0911.