Virginia Tech disenrolls 134 students for not complying with COVID-19 vaccination requirement

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 DC

Remember the beginning of the vaccine roll-out? People were grabbing their free post-vaccination donuts and others were being given $100 just because they’d gone out and gotten the vaccine.

BLACKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia Tech has disenrolled 134 students for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, according to a spokesperson for the school.

The 134 disenrolled students did not submit vaccination documentation or receive any kind of exemption from getting the vaccine.

The university says it does not know whether any of these students were not planning to return for reasons unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The University of Virginia announced previously that they had disenrolled 230 students or failing to comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

School officials told FOX 5 that only 49 of the 238 students were enrolled for fall courses. 
 