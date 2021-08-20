More than 230 University of Virginia students ‘disenrolled’ over vaccinations

More than 230 students planning on attending the University of Virginia have been "disenrolled" for failing to comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The school announced in July that all students and staff must be vaccinated, or they must adhere to testing once per week starting this month.

School officials told the Virginian-Pilot that only 49 of the 238 students were enrolled for fall courses.

A spokesperson says that may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all."

Numerous schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are requiring students to receive the vaccination or submit to testing as the Delta variant accelerates a renewed surge of infections in the region and beyond.

The University of Maryland and Virginia Tech are employing policies similar to that of UVA.

