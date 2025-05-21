Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly dies at 75

Rep. Gerry Connolly, a longtime Virginia Democrat, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 75.

Connolly was a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, serving in Congress since 2009. Before that, he was elected to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1995 and later became its chairman in 2003. Earlier in his career, Connolly worked as a staffer for the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in the 1980s.

Rep. Gerry Connolly dies after decades of service

What we know:

He revealed late last year that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Last month, he stepped down as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and announced he would not seek reelection in 2026 after his cancer returned.

"We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life's work will endure for future generations," his family's statement said. "We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much."

Read the full family statement on the death of Rep. Gerry Connolly:

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family.

Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many. But more important than his accomplishments in elected office, Gerry lived by the ethos of "bloom where you are planted." From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region.

We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life's work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much."

