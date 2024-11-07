Rep. Gerry Connolly announces cancer diagnose days after reelection

article

Rep. Gerry Connolly announced Thursday he has esophageal cancer, days after being reelected to Virginia's 11th Congressional District.

"It was a surprise because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms. I'm going to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away," said Connolly in an announcement on social media. "Over the next few months as I do my job here in our district and on the Hill, I may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment. I hope you'll understand. Be assured I'm full of hope and am sustained by the love, support, and encouragement of my family, friends, and of all of you. My wonderful staff and I look forward to serving you all in this new term and in the future. It is a privilege to represent and serve each and every one of you."

Connolly won 66% of the votes on Tuesday, defeating Republican Mike Van Meter, a Navy veteran and former FBI agent.