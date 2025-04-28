Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly announces retirement from Congress after cancer returns

The Brief Rep. Connolly is taking a step back from the Oversight Committee and will not seek reelection. He says his esophogeal cancer has returned and this will be his last term in Congress. He first announced his cancer diagnosis in November 2024.



Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) announced on Monday that he would step back from Congress after learning his cancer has returned.

What we know:

Connolly announced Monday that he would be stepping back from his role as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee and would not seek reelection.

Connolly first announced his esophageal cancer diagnosis days after he was reelected to Virginia's 11th Congressional District six months ago. On Monday he shared that while his cancer had been "initially beaten back," it has returned.

"The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress," he said in a statement. "With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we've accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family – you all have been a joy to serve."

What they're saying:

"Throughout his career, Gerry Connolly has exemplified the very best of public service — fiercely intelligent, deeply principled, and relentlessly committed to the people of Northern Virginia and our nation. Whether it’s standing up for federal workers, advocating for good governance, or now confronting cancer with the same resilience and grit that have defined his life of public service, Gerry is one of the toughest fighters I know. I have no doubt that Gerry will continue to fight — for his health, for his community, and for the causes he believes in," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner in a statement. "I am proud to call Gerry a friend. Lisa and I are keeping him in our hearts and prayers, and we stand with him every step of the way."

"For decades, my friend Gerry Connolly has shown Virginia and the country how to fight for what is right. No one has fought harder when it comes to Virginia’s federal workforce, transportation infrastructure, congressional oversight, and our commitment to critical alliances like NATO. I’m deeply moved by the way he has brought that same courage to his fight against cancer, and will do all I can to support him and his family. We talked this morning and, amidst the sadness, I expressed my profound admiration for his service and my deep love for him and Smitty," said Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

"For more than three decades, Congressman Connolly has stood up for Virginians — dedicating his career to public service and making our Commonwealth stronger. He has responded to the needs of his neighbors, strengthened the communities he represented, and worked to grow the Democratic Party in Fairfax and across Northern Virginia. From his distinguished tenure as both a Supervisor and Chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to his leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginians know that Congressman Connolly has dedicated his career to getting things done for them — for us," said Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. "I’m personally grateful for the privilege of knowing Gerry, learning from him, and laughing with him. Anyone who has ever met him knows what an extraordinary person he is. He’s a fighter. He’s strategic. He’s driven, and he’s compassionate. He frequently jokes of the little devil on his shoulder that encourages his wry wit and brings about rooms full of laughter, but it’s his giant heart that has led him in his public service. I know Gerry will demonstrate conviction and fight every day that he continues to serve and stand up for Virginians. And as he continues his cancer treatment, I am praying for him, his family, and his health, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to always tell my friend how much I value and appreciate him."

