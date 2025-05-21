Gerry Connolly Remembered: Lawmakers mourn Virginia Democrat’s passing after battle with cancer

Lawmakers in Virginia and across the nation are mourning the loss of longtime Rep. Gerry Connolly, who died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Connolly, a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, served in Congress since 2009. Before his tenure in Washington, he was elected to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1995 and later became its chairman in 2003.

Earlier in his career, Connolly worked as a staffer for the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in the 1980s.

His passing has drawn tributes from colleagues who praised his dedication to public service and his deep commitment to the people of Virginia.

Leaders remember Rep. Gerry Connolly

What they're saying:

Rep. Glenn Ivey praised Connolly’s strength and grace in battling cancer, reflecting on their shared experience as survivors.

"As a fellow cancer survivor, I understand the strength it takes to fight that battle, and Gerry faced it with resolve and grace," he said. "His legacy of public service, from defending civil servants to pushing for a more just immigration system, will continue to inspire us. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who are grieving this profound loss."

"My friend Gerry Connolly was a one of a kind public servant who never shied away from fighting for Northern Virginia and our country," said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine in a statement released Wednesday. "His legacy will live on through all that he accomplished throughout his decades of public service and the countless people he inspired along the way."

Sen. Mark Warner mourned the passing of Connolly, calling him a dedicated public servant and longtime friend. "I am heartbroken over the loss of my dear friend Gerry Connolly," he said. "Gerry was a fighter. His sharp mind, boundless energy, and deep commitment to the people of Northern Virginia made him a force to be reckoned with, whether on the Fairfax Board of Supervisors or in Congress. He met every challenge with tenacity and purpose, including his final battle with cancer, which he faced with courage, grace, and quiet dignity."

"Gerry was a fighter like none other — whether it was championing Northern Virginia’s families to his recent fight with cancer, there was no one tougher than Gerry," said Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman. "I thank him for his years of service. May your memory be a blessing, my friend."

"I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of Congressman Gerry Connolly," Rep. Suhas Subramanyam posted to X. "Gerry was a colleague, a mentor, and above all, my friend. His humor, his toughness, and his love for his community and country made him one of the most effective members of Congress."

