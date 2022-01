Power outages in Virginia are climbing amid the first major snow in years across parts of the D.C. region.

Total customers without power topped 236,000 Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Nearly 98,000 of those outages were centered around the Fredericksburg area.

Dozens of school districts around the region were closed Monday as were COVID-19 testing sites across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.