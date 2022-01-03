Snow closes COVID-19 vaccinations centers Monday across DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON - COVID-19 vaccinations centers across D.C., Maryland and Virginia have closed Monday due to the snow storm moving across the region.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Maryland said the following state-run sites will be closed:
Annapolis - Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets
Anne Arundel County - Anne Arundel Medical Center
Baltimore City - State Center
Harford County - UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Prince George’s County - City of Praise Family Ministries
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Virginia announced it is closing all of its Community Vaccination Centers Monday.
The District said Firehouse Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 will distribute rapid antigen and PCR kits from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Advertisement