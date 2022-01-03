Snow closes COVID-19 vaccinations centers Monday across DC, Maryland, Virginia

COVID-19 vaccinations centers across D.C., Maryland and Virginia have closed Monday due to the snow storm moving across the region.

Maryland said the following state-run sites will be closed:

Annapolis - Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets

Anne Arundel County - Anne Arundel Medical Center

Baltimore City - State Center

Harford County - UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Prince George’s County - City of Praise Family Ministries

Virginia announced it is closing all of its Community Vaccination Centers Monday.

The District said Firehouse Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 will distribute rapid antigen and PCR kits from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.