Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin intends to rescind school mask mandate

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin intends to rescind the state's school mask mandate when he takes over as the leader of the Commonwealth this weekend, according to comments he made in multiple interviews.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Youngkin said in an interview with WTKR that he plans to rescind the mandate that requires K through 12 children to wear a mask to school.

He also said he would appoint a new health commissioner and rescind the public health order that requires kids to wear a mask in order to attend school in an interview in November with WCHV.

Youngkin recently announced John Littel as the next Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the state.

READ MORE: Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin talks education, COVID-19

Youngkin touched on COVID-19 and what he believes will be the best way to combat the illness in an interview with FOX 5 in December.

"As we head into the new year, I do believe that the issues are going to be around severity as opposed to numbers and therefore recognizing the best way to protect ourselves is to get the vaccine," Youngkin said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

His inauguration will take place on Saturday.