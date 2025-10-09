Virginia gubernatorial debate at Norfolk State University Thursday. Here's what to know
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia gubernatorial debate will take place on Thursday.
It's the only scheduled debate between candidates Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears.
It will be hosted at Norfolk State University, beginning at 7 p.m.
The candidates:
The debate will be between former U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate, and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate.
This is the only live debate the candidates have agreed to in the race to take over the governor's office.
Regardless of who wins, this is a historic election as Virginia will elect its first female governor.
The general election will be held on Nov. 4 ballot.
How to watch:
The debate is being aired exclusively by WAVY-TV 10, and other Nexstar Media Group’s local stations.
According to their website, this will include WRIC-TV in Richmond, WFXR-TV in Roanoke, DC News Now/WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C., and WJHL-TV and EJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, TN.
