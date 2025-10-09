Virginia gubernatorial debate at Norfolk State University Thursday. Here's what to know

article

The Brief Virginia's gubernatorial candidates Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears will debate on Thursday. The two will meet at Norfolk State University. Regardless of who wins the race in November, this is a historic election as Virginia will elect its first female governor.



The Virginia gubernatorial debate will take place on Thursday.

It's the only scheduled debate between candidates Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears.

It will be hosted at Norfolk State University, beginning at 7 p.m.

The candidates:

The debate will be between former U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate, and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate.

This is the only live debate the candidates have agreed to in the race to take over the governor's office.

The general election will be held on Nov. 4 ballot.

How to watch:

The debate is being aired exclusively by WAVY-TV 10, and other Nexstar Media Group’s local stations.

According to their website, this will include WRIC-TV in Richmond, WFXR-TV in Roanoke, DC News Now/WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C., and WJHL-TV and EJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, TN.

On FOX 5:

We will have continuing coverage of the debate in our 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.