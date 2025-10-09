Expand / Collapse search

Virginia gubernatorial debate at Norfolk State University Thursday. Here's what to know

Updated  October 9, 2025 6:28am EDT
Virginia Politics
FOX 5 DC
    • Virginia's gubernatorial candidates Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears will debate on Thursday.
    • The two will meet at Norfolk State University.
    • Regardless of who wins the race in November, this is a historic election as Virginia will elect its first female governor.

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia gubernatorial debate will take place on Thursday. 

It's the only scheduled debate between candidates Abigail Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears. 

It will be hosted at Norfolk State University, beginning at 7 p.m. 

The candidates:

The debate will be between former U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate, and current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate. 

This is the only live debate the candidates have agreed to in the race to take over the governor's office. 

Regardless of who wins, this is a historic election as Virginia will elect its first female governor.

The general election will be held on Nov. 4 ballot.

How to watch:

The debate is being aired exclusively by WAVY-TV 10, and other Nexstar Media Group’s local stations.

According to their website, this will include WRIC-TV in Richmond, WFXR-TV in Roanoke, DC News Now/WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C., and WJHL-TV and EJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, TN.

On FOX 5:

We will have continuing coverage of the debate in our 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

