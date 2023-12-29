Virginia child dies in first reported flu death of the winter

The Virginia Department of Health announce on Thursday the state's first reported pediatric flu death of the 2023-24 flu season.

The child, who was between five and 12 years old, was from Virginia's Eastern region.

"We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. "Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them."

VDH says only 27% of Virginians have received a flu vaccine this year.

To locate a seasonal flu vaccine near you, you can visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or contact your local health department.

