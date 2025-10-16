Virginia attorney general race: Jason Miyares, Jay Jones have measured debate in Richmond

The Brief The Virginia attorney general's debate was held on Thursday. The candidates are Republican incumbent Jason Miyares and Democrat Jay Jones. The debate remained fairly diplomatic, although there were some intense moments as both candidates addressed a text scandal involving Jones.



Virginia's race for attorney general took the stage at the University of Richmond Thursday night for their one and only debate.

At the center of it is a text message scandal involving the Democratic candidate.

Jay Jones text scandal

The backstory:

Republican incumbent Jason Miyares is facing Democrat Jay Jones, whose leaked texts recently revealed that he had once mused about shooting a Republican colleague and his children.

The two candidates debated each other's qualifications, track records, endorsements and policy positions, but what everyone was waiting for and watching for was what those two men would say about this text scandal — and they said plenty.

Jones sent those texts to a Republican lawmaker back in 2022, referencing former Virginia House Speaker, Todd Gilbert, Jones wrote, "three people, two bullets, gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot…Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

He also appeared to acknowledge in those messages that he’d envisioned Gilbert's children dying in their mother's arms because he believed that’s what it would take to get him to change his policy positions.

Jones had apologized in statements but hadn’t said much more publicly about the scandal, but that all changed Thursday night, as he directly addressed the incident in his opening remarks.

Both President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called on Jones to drop out of the race. Trump has also stated that Miyares has his "complete and total endorsement."

What he said:

"I’m ashamed. I am embarrassed. I am sorry," Jones said. "I will also say, I was held accountable by my party, and I deeply, deeply respect that, but what about when Donald Trump used incendiary language to try to incite a riot to try to overturn an election in this country? What about when Winsome Sears used violent language on people who disagree with her and your extreme position on abortion? What about when John Reid shared Nazi porn you haven’t said a word. I took accountability. It’s time you take some too."

But that didn’t stop Miyares from continuing to push the topic, saying the texts are reflective of Jones’ character.

"The reality is your texts that advocate for violence against innocent children," Miyares said. "And I find it a little stunning, Jay, that you say today one of the pillars of your public safety platform is protecting children. Were you protecting Jennifer's children when you said you wanted to see them die with their mother?"

"It’s unconscionable and if you were truly sorry you wouldn’t’ be running because you disqualified yourself," Miyares went on to say.

Measured tones

Rules laid out:

At the start of the debate, the moderator announced that the candidates had agreed to rules, which included keeping comments within the given time period, not speaking at the same time or talking over one another.

Even the audience was asked to refrain from applause or otherwise disruptive behaviors.

Unlike some recent debates seen across the country, including the Virginia governor's debate between Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger, the attorney general debate remained fairly diplomatic.

While the candidates did take direct jabs at each other and had criticisms of each other's proposed policies, the rhetoric was measured and the candidates appeared restrained.

Miyares repeatedly hammered Jones over the text scandal, and also brought up a previous reckless speeding charge in which Jones was accused of driving over 100 mph.

"Jay, if you applied to be a line prosecutor in not just my office, but any office in the country, you wouldn’t pass a background check," Miyares said.

Jones hit back, calling out the attorney general for not suing the Trump administration over issues like government layoffs and tariffs, as some other attorneys general have.

Mixed opinions as Election Day approaches

The outlook:

As FOX 5 has covered this scandal, several political experts have weighed in on how badly Jones' texts could hurt his chances in the race. They say more than Democrats think, but less than Republicans do.

Some polls have suggested Jones has fallen a bit behind since they were released, after polling ahead.

When talking to voters after the debate — upwards of 30 people — the vast majority of them actually said they didn't know anything about the race. The few who did felt it was too controversial to want to speak on air.

So far in Virginia, more than 580,000 votes have been cast in early voting.

Election Day is on Nov. 4.