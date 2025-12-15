Brian Walshe found guilty of murdering his wife

Brian Walshe was found guilty Monday of killing his wife, whose body has never been found following her disappearance from their Massachusetts home on New Year’s Day nearly three years ago.

What we know:

Ana Walshe, an immigrant from Serbia, was last seen early Jan. 1, 2023, after a New Year’s Eve gathering at the couple’s home.

Walshe was convicted of first‑degree murder after pleading guilty last month to misleading police and illegally disposing of her body.

Prosecutors relied heavily on searches made on devices linked to Brian Walshe, including inquiries about dismembering a body, cleaning up blood, "how long before a body starts to smell," and "hacksaw best tool to dismember."

When first questioned, Walshe told investigators his wife had been called to Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Day for a work emergency.

But witnesses testified there was no evidence she took a ride to the airport or boarded a flight, and Walshe didn’t contact her employer until Jan. 4.

Walshe later admitted he dismembered her body and disposed of it in a dumpster, claiming he panicked after finding her dead in bed.

His defense team called no witnesses and argued he acted out of fear after discovering her unresponsive.

What's next:

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, December 17 at 9 a.m.

