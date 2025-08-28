Violent crime down 58% in DC amid federal crackdown, JTF-DC says

The Joint Task Force District of Columbia says violent crime in D.C. has dropped nearly 60% since the start of President Donald Trump’s federal law-enforcement crackdown.

The Brief Violent crime in D.C. is down 58% since Trump’s federal crackdown began, JTF-DC says. More than 2,200 National Guard troops are now deployed across the District. Guard members are assisting police and helping residents near Metro stations.



Guard presence expands

According to Metropolitan Police Department data shared by the task force, carjackings are down 60%, robberies are down 56%, and overall violent crime has dropped 58% compared to the same week last year.

JTF-DC says it’s currently staffing a request from MPD to increase National Guard presence at Metro stations as the school year begins.

Crime numbers drop

As of Wednesday, 2,258 Guardsmen were deployed across the District—nearly 1,000 from the D.C. National Guard and more than 1,300 from out of state. Troops are also supporting law enforcement near the National Mall, Metro stops, and the Library of Congress.

The task force said Tuesday that two South Carolina Guardsmen helped a distraught woman who reported being aggressively followed, escorting her safely to her Metro platform without incident.

Earlier this month, President Trump took over Washington's police department and activated the National Guard in the hopes of reducing crime.

