DOJ worker who threw sandwich at National Guard to be charged with misdemeanor: source

The former DOJ employee who threw a Subway sandwich at a member of the National Guard in Northwest D.C. wil lbe charged with a misdemeanor in D.C. Superior Court, a source tells FOX 5 DC.

Sean Dunn will likely be charged later Wednesday.

The backstory:

Sean Dunn is accused of yelling profanities at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent before hurling the sandwich around 11 p.m. Sunday on 14th Street NW.

According to a police affidavit, Dunn shouted, "f*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" before the alleged assault. Officers from CBP and Metro Transit Police were in the area at the time.

