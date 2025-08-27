Expand / Collapse search

DOJ worker who threw sandwich at National Guard to be charged with misdemeanor: source

Published  August 27, 2025 2:41pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - The former DOJ employee who threw a Subway sandwich at a member of the National Guard in Northwest D.C. wil lbe charged with a misdemeanor in D.C. Superior Court, a source tells FOX 5 DC. 

Sean Dunn will likely be charged later Wednesday. 

The backstory:

Sean Dunn is accused of yelling profanities at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent before hurling the sandwich around 11 p.m. Sunday on 14th Street NW.

According to a police affidavit, Dunn shouted, "f*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" before the alleged assault. Officers from CBP and Metro Transit Police were in the area at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

