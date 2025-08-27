Federal government planning takeover of DC's Union Station

article

The Brief The U.S. Department of Transportation is planning to take back control of Washington D.C.'s Union Station. Officials say the station has "fallen into disrepair." The historic station has been under the management of Amtrak since last spring.



Washington D.C.'s Union Station could soon be under the control of the federal government once again after Amtrak seized the central station last spring.

What we know:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced on Wednesday that the Department of Transportation plans to reclaim management of the District's Union Station.

"Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair," Duffy said. "By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.".

The announcement came as new Acela trains were launched at the historic station.

The backstory:

USDOT had owned Union Station since the early 1980s.

However, Amtrak seized control in April of last year when a federal judge ruled that Amtrak acted within its legal authority when it moved to seize control of D.C.'s Union Station by eminent domain in 2022.

According to the filing, Amtrak controlled 13.4% of the station, mainly just the rail and platform itself, not the terminal.

Amtrak argued it needed to take control of Union Station in order to advance expansion plans and to make safety upgrades.

What's next:

Officials say a formal action confirming USDOT's renewed control of Union Station is expected next month.

"USDOT anticipates that reinvestment and improved security will dramatically improve the income from the station, which should unlock opportunities for private investment as part of potential expansion of the station."