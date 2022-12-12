VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County

A pit bull attacked a Prince George’s County woman and her Tesla, and the video of it has gone viral on TikTok.

In the TikTok from user @toodiesangelxx, you can see a pit bull bite at a Tesla Model 3’s tires, side door, and even the lining as the driver tried to roll her windows up. The video has more than 15 million views as of Monday.

Prince George’s County Animal Control says they are looking into the incident and working with police to investigate.

Police say the incident happened on the afternoon of Dec. 2 in Temple Hills.

The dog’s owner reportedly agreed to cover the victim’s medical expenses and says the dog will be put down.



