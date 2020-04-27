Prince George's County animal shelter's cages nearly empty amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Some good news today from the Prince George's County animal shelter — in photos sent into FOX 5 on Monday, all you see are empty cages — more than 150 to be exact.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

The shelter says it is more empty than it has ever been as people have stepped up to foster and adopt animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have been in the animal field for 37 years and have never seen these many empty cages in our shelter. It's my belief that during this pandemic, animals have provided a sense of love we all need," said Chief Rodney C. Taylor, associate director of the Prince George's County Animal Services Division.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather