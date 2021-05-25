Video: DC Maserati road-rage shooting caught on camera

D.C. police are still looking for the driver of a Maserati who shot a woman during a road rage incident in the Kenilworth neighborhood last week.

Surveillance video recently surfaced showing the incident unfold in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, near the city’s border with Maryland.

In the video, a figure walks up to another car in full view and then fires his weapon before running back to his vehicle.

The gunman can be seen gesturing off camera before getting back into his sports car.

Investigators say the woman he shot had cut him off during the afternoon rush hour on Kenilworth Avenue.

Police believe she will survive the ordeal.

Two children were in car, but only one was sent to the hospital with cuts from broken glass.