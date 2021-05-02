DC police seek vehicle of interest after 7-year-old girl shot while riding scooter in Northeast

D.C. police have shared a photo of a vehicle of interest after a shooting Saturday night that sent a 7-year-old girl to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Jay Street NE.

Officials say dozens of shots were fired at the scene, and the girl — who was riding a scooter — was hit by a stray bullet. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle of interest was captured on surveillance cameras in the area:

Police say this is a vehicle of interest after a shooting Saturday night on Jay Street NE.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099. Police are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.