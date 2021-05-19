Expand / Collapse search

Maserati sought after woman was shot in Northeast DC

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are looking for a distinct vehicle – a Maserati – after a woman was shot in the Kenilworth neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

Video: DC firefighters saw off roof of car to rescue woman trapped after crash in Michigan Park

Police responded to the scene after a shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast around 5:03 p.m.

READ MORE: DC police seek vehicle of interest after 7-year-old girl shot while riding scooter in Northeast

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC police looking for Maserati in connection with shooting

D.C. police are looking for a Maserati that's linked to the shooting of a woman in Northeast D.C.

Emergency crews also responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police do not believe her injuries are life threatening.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.