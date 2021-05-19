Maserati sought after woman was shot in Northeast DC

article

D.C. police are looking for a distinct vehicle – a Maserati – after a woman was shot in the Kenilworth neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene after a shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast around 5:03 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews also responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police do not believe her injuries are life threatening.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.