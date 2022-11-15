UVA Shooting: Classes canceled Tuesday; suspect due in court

Classes at the University of Virginia were canceled Tuesday as mourners left flowers and candles outside Scott Stadium to remember the three football players who were gunned down Sunday night in a brutal attack that sent shockwaves across the campus.

Police have charged 22-year-old student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. with three counts of second-degree murder. He is expected in court Tuesday.

Jones Jr. is accused of opening fire on fellow students onboard a charter bus as they returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. Sunday just after 10:15 p.m. Officials say Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. Two other students were wounded.

Police conducted a building-by-building search of the campus while students sheltered in place before the lockdown order was lifted late Monday morning.

Jones Jr. was taken into custody Monday by Henrico Police in Richmond, Virginia more than twelve hours after the shooting.

On the South Lawn of campus, the student body gathered to grieve and start the healing process Monday night. "It was a powerful demonstration. I think it shows the spirit of UVA," said Mahlet Nebiyu, a freshman at the university. "To see everybody come together and hold their lights up for the three students who passed away. It meant a lot," another student added.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said the decision to cancel classes for a second consecutive day was made to give students time to mourn, reflect, and gather together. Ryan also asked faculty to be flexible regarding assignments and attendance. A university-wide vigil is still being planned.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags over the state capital and at local, state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory of the victims.