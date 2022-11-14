Parents question campus safety protocols in the wake of UVA shooting

University of Virginia parents across the Washington, D.C. area and nationwide are navigating a nightmare after receiving notice Sunday night the campus was on lockdown after a shooting that left three students dead and two others injured.



The University of Virginia shooting has some parents asking questions about safety on college campuses.



The text that reportedly went out to UVA students said "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT," as the university went on lockdown.



Several parents of students at UVA immediately panicked — they’re now questioning safety protocols and if they were followed.



Guns are not allowed on campus, even though concealed carry is legal in the Commonwealth with limitations. In fact, the University of Virginia is reportedly ranked as one of the safest college campuses, nationwide. The Department of Education’s website indicates UVA school reported zero murders for 2018-2020 on and off campus.

It is difficult for the University of Virginia to find ways to secure their campus other than hiring more public safety officials, more police officers and sort of creating a rigidity or rigid wall if you will between themselves and the outside. That would not be a productive solution in this case," said Mount Saint Mary's University Professor Kafani Ture. "What I think the University of Virginia needs to continue to do, is to join this debate around access to guns."

Leesburg resident Phillip Thompson says he woke up to several texts from friends with children at UVA.

"You're in the library, reading a book or studying, and you get ‘RUN, HIDE, FIGHT.' That's where we are today, and it's kind of a tragedy of our modern life in the United States," said Thompson.



Former lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax arrived at UVA Monday afternoon to meet with state lawmakers, including Attorney General Jason Miyares. Fairfax founded a group called Anti-Cruelty and is planning bi-partisan efforts to help the community heal.



FOX 5 found three resources on UVA’s website, including an Active Attack Training and Response Video, a Night Tour and Safety at Your Fingertips — an app that claims it's a "one-stop shop for safety."