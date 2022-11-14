In pictures: Mass shooting at University of Virginia
By Christopher Harris
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441515327.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a candlelight vigil on the South Lawn for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441515327.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441514326.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a candlelight vigil on the South Lawn for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441514326.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441515293.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a candlelight vigil on the South Lawn for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441515293.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441514299.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a candlelight vigil on the South Lawn for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441514299.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506863.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, at St. Paul's Memorial Church on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506863.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506801.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, at St. Paul's Memorial Church on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506801.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506933.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, at St. Paul's Memorial Church on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506933.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506724.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, at St. Paul's Memorial Church on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506724.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506684.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Members of the University of Virginia community attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, at St. Paul's Memorial Church on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441506684.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/snapshot-2022-11-14T173722.355.jpghttps://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/snapshot-2022-11-14T173722.355.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491880.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Two University of Virginia students walk away after placing flowers outside Scott Stadium at a makeshift memorial for three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491880.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491799.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: University of Virginia students gather to place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium for three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491799.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491953.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Flowers left outside Scott Stadium at a makeshift memorial for three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491953.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491841.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Two University of Virginia students walk away after placing flowers outside Scott Stadium at a makeshift memorial for three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491841.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491916.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A University of Virginia student walks to a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium to place flowers for three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441491916.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1244781180.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) Students walk past a fraternity house with a banner memorializing three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1244781180.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473940.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A pedestrian stands in front of a fraternity house with a banner memorializing three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473940.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441472743.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A pedestrian walks past a fraternity house with a banner memorializing three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441472743.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473126.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A bullet hole is shown in the window of a tour bus where three University of Virginia football players were killed in an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473126.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473887.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A tour bus where three University of Virginia football players were killed in an overnight shooting is towed away from the crime scene November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473887.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441472805.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Students walk past a fraternity house with a banner memorializing three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441472805.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441472875.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Students walk past a sign memorializing three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441472875.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473149.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A bullet hole is shown in the window of a tour bus where three University of Virginia football players were killed in an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441473149.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441438474.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: University of Virginia President James Ryan speaks at a press conference related to an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441438474.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441438448.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: University of Virginia President James Ryan speaks at a press conference related to an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441438448.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441437548.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: University of Virginia President James Ryan attends a press conference related to an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441437548.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441436213.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Virginia State Trooper Captain Craig Worsham (R) informs University of Virginia Chief of Police Tim Longo (L) that the suspect in an overnight shooting has been taken into custody during a press conference on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following a shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441436213.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441417597.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A law enforcement K9 team works the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441417597.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413977.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A Virginia State Police criminal investigation truck is shown at the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413977.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/134b1fdf-GettyImages-1441413356.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A law enforcement blocks access to the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/134b1fdf-GettyImages-1441413356.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413153.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: The crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded is shown on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413153.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413376.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Law enforcement personnel move through the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413376.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413286.jpgCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: Law enforcement personnel move through the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/GettyImages-1441413286.jpg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos-2.jpeghttps://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos-2.jpeg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos-3.jpeghttps://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos-3.jpeg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos-4.jpeghttps://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos-4.jpeg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos.jpeghttps://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/memorial-photos.jpeg
- https://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/uva-victims-2.jpghttps://static.fox5dc.com/www.fox5dc.com/content/uploads/2022/11/uva-victims-2.jpg