Unsettling Google searches made by Naresh Bhatt months before wife went missing: prosecutors

The defense attorney for Naresh Bhatt argued in court that the prosecution’s case is missing a crucial element: the body of Mamta Kafle Bhatt. Naresh is charged in connection with the disappearance of his wife, who has been missing for weeks. He was denied bond in court Tuesday.

During the hearing, a clip was played in court featuring Amy Ashworth, the Commonwealth Attorney for Prince William County, who spoke to reporters last week and responded to a question that asked if Mamta was alive or dead. "We don’t know. We don’t know. But we are working this investigation. We are working carefully and there’s just a lot of things moving very quickly right now. There’s nothing else I can say," Ashworth stated.

Bhatt’s defense attorney contended that the discovery of blood alone is insufficient evidence for the charge, suggesting that media frenzy and pressure on Manassas Park authorities led to premature charges. The prosecutor, however, elaborated on the blood evidence, explaining that crime scene investigators used technology to detect blood not visible to the naked eye.

Prosecutors also alleged that Bhatt attempted to clean up the scene and leave and presented evidence of Google searches allegedly made by Bhatt four months ago, including queries about what happens to debt after a spouse dies and how long one must wait to remarry.

The case has drawn significant community attention, with dozens of members packing the courtroom. Many expressed relief over the judge’s decision to deny Bhatt’s release.

"Absolutely, I was shaking like crazy," said Prabha Bhattari Deuja, a community member who spoke to the media after the hearing. "I turned around with all of my friends, community, people here. We are standing beside each other and pulling our hand and praying, let me make it clear, prayed. Because when the defense was saying so many things, I was shaking. Let me make it clear, it was very painful to hear that."

"When they find the body, I think the case will be solved. There’s no reason that it takes so long a time to find the body. I’m worried about that. Why are we not finding the body yet?" said Dinesh Parajuli, another member of the community.

On Tuesday, a memorial to Mamta of flowers and balloons continued to grow outside the couple's home. Bhatt can appeal the ‘no bond’ decision. It is unclear if his defense team plans to do so. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 24.

