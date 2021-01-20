University of Delaware, Howard University marching bands practice ahead of televised parade

Bands representing President Joe Biden’s alma mater, the University of Delaware, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University, provided a sense of normalcy to an unprecedented inauguration on Wednesday when they went through their practice runs at Freedom Plaza.

The bands were practicing ahead of a televised parade the day of the inauguration.

The bands were both on hand to escort their respective alumni following the inauguration.

"It is our esteemed honor to be involved in the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick ahead of the historic event. "Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence."

Howard University’s band also performed at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.

The University of Delaware marching band, called the Fightin' Blue Hen Marching Band, was also set to escort Biden after he is officially sworn into office, according to a university news release.

"It is a tremendous honor for the University of Delaware Marching Band Drumline Battery to be one of only two civilian groups participating in the inaugural events in person on Wednesday," said UD President Dennis Assanis. "We are excited to share our UD pride with the world, and we will all be cheering on our students as they help celebrate this amazing milestone for a fellow Blue Hen."

Biden attended the University of Delaware in 1965 where he double majored in history and political science. Harris earned an undergraduate degree in political science from Howard University in 1982.

