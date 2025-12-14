National Menorah Lighting takes place in DC following Sydney attack

The Brief The National Menorah Lighting took place near the White House on Sunday. The event happened less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia. Rabbi Levi Shemtov led the lighting, stressing the importance of moving forward with pride and light as a response to the recent attack.



The National Menorah Lighting took place near the White House on Sunday, despite the terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia that killed 15 people earlier in the day.

‘Our mission…is to bring illumination and warmth’

What we know:

The event was hosted by Chabad, the same organization that held the Hanukkah event in Sydney. Rabbi Levi Shemtov led the lighting, stressing the importance of moving forward with pride and light as a response to the recent attack.

Rabbi Shemtov shared that his great nephew was among those injured in the Sydney attack and is currently in the ICU. Additionally, a close friend's son-in-law was one of the victims killed in the incident.

Rabbi Levi Shemtov speaks to the crowd before he lights the Menorah during the annual National Menorah Lighting in celebration of Hanukkah, on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"That's our answer to what happened in Sydney," he said. We must be persistent…our mission in this world is to bring illumination and warmth, even when it's tough."

Security was heightened for the event, reflecting the ongoing concerns following the attack on the Israeli embassy earlier this year and the other recent events. There's been an ongoing pattern of violence against Jewish communities worldwide, as outlined by the Anti-Defamation League.