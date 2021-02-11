UK and South Africa COVID-19 variants detected in DC residents, according to DC Health

DC Health has announced that two variants of COVID-19, the strains known to be widespread in the UK and South Africa, have been detected in D.C. residents.

Director of DC Health Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt says there are three cases of the UK strain and one case of the South African strain.

She also reminded reporters at a press conference on Thursday that not every person is tested for the variants of COVID-19.

Dr. Nesbitt says further details are not known at this time, but encourages residents to continue washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

The District currently has a 5.2% COVID test positivity rate and a daily case rate of 23.4.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.